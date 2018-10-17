Man killed on the job at Chevron refinery in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A man is dead after falling while on the job at the Chevron refinery in Pascagoula.
It happened late Tuesday night. Details are limited but officials at Chevron tell us the victim was a contractor for the refinery. Chevron emergency responders provided emergency support services on the scene and called an ambulance.
The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of his family.
Chevron is expected to release more information about the man’s death Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.