Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sends relief caravan to Florida

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The long road to recovery after Hurricane Michael is just beginning in Florida, and folks in South Mississippi are hoping to help with that.
Wednesday morning, a group of about a dozen employees with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department loaded up and headed out to Port Saint Joe, Florida.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the ball is now in his court after the help Florida residents and officials showed 13 years ago after Hurricane Katrina hit.
“We’re going to be doing the same thing. We’re going to stay down cooking and feeding and ministering and doing what we can to help the others,” said Ezell.
The team packed trailers, refrigerated trucks, and RVs full of food and supplies. They will actually be relieving a volunteer group from Louisiana.
“We’re going to be trying to do this for several weeks because this is going to be an ongoing process,” said Ezell.
Several of the sheriff’s office employees will be staying however long they’re needed. Ezell said this shows the dedication his team has to the Gulf Coast and those in need.
“What we want everybody to know is that there’s more than one side to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office. We have folks that want to serve the community in more ways than just getting out here and answering calls,” said Ezell.
