Humid Wednesday, Dry Thursday, Big weekend cool down

For Wednesday, morning fog will be possible again. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s instead of upper 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Rain coverage appears isolated at best. There will probably be no rain at most locations today. But, a few lingering showers can’t completely be ruled out before noon. While it may be a humid Wednesday, drier air will finally arrive later tonight, lowering our humidity into the rest of midweek. For tonight, overnight low temperatures will fall into the 60s for a change, maybe even 50s inland. On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity and highs in the 80s. Friday and Saturday should be warmer with higher humidity thanks to south wind off the Gulf. Another stronger cold front will arrive this weekend starting Sunday into early next week: highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s with 40s possible inland.