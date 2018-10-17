Harry and Meghan get wet in drought-stricken Outback town

Harry and Meghan get wet in drought-stricken Outback town
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (Ian Vogler)
October 17, 2018 at 12:15 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:15 AM

DUBBO, Australia (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been jokingly thanked for bringing England's notoriously inclement weather to a drought-stricken Outback town in a rain-drenched visit to Dubbo during their Australian royal tour.

The former Meghan Markle on Wednesday brought banana bread that she had baked in Sydney overnight as a gift to a farming family outside Dubbo who were struggling to feed their cattle and sheep through two years of below-average rain.

Heavy rain started falling when the pregnant former actress and her husband Prince Harry arrived at a Dubbo park for a community picnic.

Mayor Ben Shield said he hoped the "English weather" the couple had brought with them "will bring some relief to the farming families."

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are shown a boomerang during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are shown a boomerang during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pats a dog during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pats a dog during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is embraced by a local woman during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is embraced by a local woman during a visit to a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a community picnic at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Ian Vogler/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit down with the Woodleys family during a farm visit in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit down with the Woodleys family during a farm visit in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) (AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit down with the Woodleys family during a farm visit in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sit down with the Woodleys family during a farm visit in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) (AP)