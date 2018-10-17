Hancock Whitney donates $200k to hurricane relief efforts

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Hancock Whitney is helping those affected by Hurricane Michael by donating tens of thousands of dollars to various cities and relief accounts in Florida.
To date, a total of $200,000 has been donated and that number continues to go up.
“Hancock Whitney has weathered more than a century of storms. We know how important it is for communities to have the money they need to jumpstart recovery and assist citizens. We’ve also seen how much people across the country want to help,” said Ben Lee, Hancock Whitney Panama City-Bay County market president. “We’ve contributed $200,000 to create these relief accounts so that anyone anywhere can give to the Northwest Florida recovery effort, hopefully helping to double or triple balances available for relief, recovery, and rebuilding.”
The relief funds that have received money so far include $40,000 to the Bay County Board of County Commissioners and $15,000 to the Bay County Tax Collector. Another $15,000 went to the City of Callaway. The Housing Authority of Springfield received $10,000, while the City of Marianna got $25,000. An additional $35,000 each went to the cities of Lynn Haven and Panama City. Panama Port Authority was also given $5,000.
A general relief fund has also been set up by Hancock Whitney. That fund has $20,000 in it.
“We’re honored to serve a region with an incredible spirit," said Lee. "That resilience, the caring that’s come from so many sources, and working together throughout the recovery will ensure our communities come back Florida Strong from Hurricane Michael."
People and businesses are able to donate to the general relief fund. Donations can be made at any Hancock Whitney financial center or by calling 800-347-7272.
Hancock Whitney also continues to waive ATM fees for clients using AllPoint ATM in the United States. They have also waived those fees for all of the ATMs at Hancock Whitney locations in northwest Florida. Special disaster recovery assistance loan and payment deferral information is available, as well. That information can be found by clicking HERE.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.