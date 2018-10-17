Hancock Whitney donates $200k to hurricane relief efforts

“Hancock Whitney has weathered more than a century of storms. We know how important it is for communities to have the money they need to jumpstart recovery and assist citizens. We’ve also seen how much people across the country want to help,” said Ben Lee, Hancock Whitney Panama City-Bay County market president. “We’ve contributed $200,000 to create these relief accounts so that anyone anywhere can give to the Northwest Florida recovery effort, hopefully helping to double or triple balances available for relief, recovery, and rebuilding.”