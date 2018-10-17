Gulfport honors long-time Coast business man

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It was a special day in Gulfport Wednesday for long-time Coast businessman Charlie Delk and his family.
The Gulfport Kiwanis Club and the City of Gulfport honored Delk for 50 years of service to the community with Mayor Billy Hewes proclaiming Wednesday as Charles Delk Day.
The proud Auburn University alumnus opened his successful ABC Rental Store and joined Kiwanis the same year; 50 years ago in 1968. The store now has three locations and is the largest residential and commercial rental store in South Mississippi. The Navy veteran has also volunteered for numerous community causes over the years, and was even named “Volunteer of the Year” for his service.
Family and friends gathered at the Great Southern Club to pay tribute to Delk at a Kiwanis Club luncheon. The soon to be 90-year-old says today’s celebration caught him by surprise.
“I had no idea. And I’m so pleased,” Delk said. And he said he’s beyond thankful for the outpouring of support and for his long, successful career.
“The Lord has been good to us. Fifty years in business. Now my son, David, has done a great job of taking over the business for me. And the city and county have been good to ABC Rental and the Delk family.”
Delk said he still enjoys going into the office a few days a week, and he plans to stay active for as long as possible.
“I’m glad I’m here and glad I’m able to celebrate. I’ll be 90 in May, and as long as I can get around I hope to live some more.”
Delk attributes much of his success and long life to his church and family.
