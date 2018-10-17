City of Pascagoula collecting donations for Hurricane Michael relief efforts

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Pascagoula city leaders Tuesday night voted unanimously to adopt Mexico Beach, Florida as a sister city following the devastation from Hurricane Michael. Donations are officially being accepted.
October 17-29, the city is asking for donations in the form of pre-activated Visa gift cards to help those impacted by the storm. The city said this formality will provide help to Bay County, FL residents desperate to get back on their feet and rebuild their lives.
“The school board got involved immediately, and they’ve got kids bringing in spare change, and they’re collecting that way. We wanted to be a part of something collaborative with them. So, tonight what you saw, the city council officially adopt Mexico Beach, Florida as a sister city," said Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula.
You can drop off the cards at City Hall, the Pascagoula Central Fire Department and the Pascagoula Police Department. All donations will be delivered to emergency management officials in Mexico Beach for distribution in the area and the Bay County School District.
