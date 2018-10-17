Canada now world's largest legal marijuana marketplace

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, Thomas Clarke poses for a photo outside his cannabis store, THC Distribution, in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's, Newfoundland and Labrador. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. Clarke will be among the first to legally sell so-called recreational marijuana when his shop opens at midnight. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Paul Daly)