Lockdowns lifted from three Biloxi schools after reported area shooting

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Three Biloxi public schools just lifted their lockdowns after a reported shooting in the area.
According to a release from Biloxi Public Schools, a man was sitting in his car at the A.J. Holloway Sportsplex and claims he was shot.
He then walked to the Biloxi High School campus down the road and entered the school’s front lobby to ask for help.
Per safety procedures, the school was immediately put on lockdown.
Biloxi Junior High and North Bay Elementary were also put on lockdown, as they are in the area.
The school district used their phone system to notify parents immediately after it happened.
Biloxi Police say the campus is secure, and all students are accounted for and safe.
School buses will run at regularly schedule times.
Details are limited, but WLOX News Now has reporters on the way to the scene.
