Alaska lieutenant governor resigns over comments
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015 file photo, Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott addresses a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska. The governor of Alaska says Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott has resigned over unspecified "inappropriate comments." The move upends what was already a difficult re-election fight for Gov. Bill Walker. Mallott's decision was announced Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, shortly after Walker participated in a debate in Anchorage. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) (Mark Thiessen)
By BECKY BOHRER | October 16, 2018 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 7:16 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned Tuesday over unspecified inappropriate comments, complicating what was already a difficult re-election fight for Gov. Bill Walker.

Mallott, in his resignation letter, said his decision was "compelled by inappropriate comments I made that placed a person whom I respect and revere in a position of vulnerability."

He apologized and acknowledged that his actions had compromised Walker's ability to lead the state.

The nature of the comments remained unclear.

Mallott did not immediately return a phone message seeking details, and Walker did not take questions during a news conference with Mallott's successor, Valerie Davidson. Until Tuesday, she had served as the state health commissioner.

Walker's office also provided few details. In a statement, Walker said he learned late Monday that Mallott — a man with whom he shared a brother-like bond — had made comments not suitable for his office.

"As leaders, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of conduct," Walker said.

The resignation was announced shortly after Walker participated in an at-times testy debate in Anchorage with his two chief rivals, Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy.

Davidson said she was "deeply saddened" by Mallott's resignation and "profoundly disappointed by his conduct."

"Respect for women, and the dignity of all Alaskans, is our responsibility," she said in a release.

Walker, in a separate statement, said it's too late for Mallott to remove his name from the ballot but would not accept the position of lieutenant governor if elected. He said Davidson would assume the role of lieutenant governor during the campaign.

Walker campaign manager John-Henry Heckendorn said the campaign has been in conversations with Begich's campaign for several days about a "path forward for Alaska." He declined to go into details but said the conversations centered on concerns about Dunleavy and a three-way race. The talks so far have been "inconclusive" but will continue, Heckendorn said.

Mallott and Walker had forged a tight bond since joining forces as part of a unity ticket in 2014. That year, they each were running for governor and saw joining together as their best shot at defeating Republican Gov. Sean Parnell.

As part of the arrangement, supported by state Democrats, Walker changed his party affiliation from Republican to undeclared and Mallott, a Democrat, abandoned his gubernatorial ambitions to be Walker's running mate. They narrowly won.