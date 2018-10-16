Waveland boil water advisory continues

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - People living in Waveland are boiling their tap water for another day after a water line broke during road work on Highway 90 in Hancock County.
The city of Waveland alerted water customers about the break in the line and the need to boil water Friday afternoon on their website. By the time city offices were closed on Monday evening, the advisory had not been lifted.
“It’s kind of aggravating,” said Carol Brickey, who lives in Waveland. “I kept thinking by Sunday it had been lifted. But here it is Monday, and my neighbor’s Facebook popped up and she said we were still under a boil water until Tuesday.”
Businesses are also dealing with the stress of not having ready to use water. Some have been buying ice, canned soda, and bottled water since the start of the advisory. They say it’s getting to be a lot of extra work on their part.
“It cost a lot of money on Friday night, one of our best nights. But things happen,” said Greg Veglia, a restaurant owner. “It’s just a pain in the neck, part of it. Just a pain in the neck.”
Some water samples were taken on Monday to be tested. According to the city of Waveland, the results should be in by Tuesday and the public will be made aware of the change.
