WATCH LIVE: South Mississippi’s “Top Ten” compete for Gulf Coast Idol title, silver ticket to American Idol

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tonight’s the night we learn which talented Mississippi Gulf Coast resident will head into this season’s American Idol competition with a silver ticket to the front of the audition line. More than a hundred people auditioned for Gulf Coast Idol, and our judges narrowed the field down to their ten favorite performers.
You can watch the performances live right here on WLOX.com, and also check out our backstage interviews with each of the contestants after they leave the stage. Those will be streaming on our WLOX Facebook page.
After tonight’s performances, the winner of Gulf Coast Idol will be named. That person will get a silver ticket to the front of the line at an American Idol audition where they’ll perform before the show’s executive producers.
We’ll also crown a fan favorite, which is the runner-up spot determined by an online vote that’s been taking place all this week on GulfCoastWeekend.com. That winner will receive $2,500 and a “staycation” at IP Resort.
Good luck to all our contestants, and thank you for your hard work entertaining us this month!
