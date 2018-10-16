Sheriff: Gulfport man confesses to abusing two-month-old baby

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A two-month-old baby is in critical condition and his father is in jail on felony child abuse charges.
Authorities say Byron Allen Ellison of Gulfport admitted to abusing the infant. The abuse was discovered Monday when emergency responders were called to a home on Calcutta Drive in Gulfport for a medical emergency.
The two-month-old was reportedly not breathing. The child was taken by ambulance to Garden Park Medical Center. There, investigators say doctors found that the baby’s skull had been fractured and that the child had a double brain bleed. The infant was immediately flown to Oschner’s Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Harrison County sheriff’s investigators interviewed both of the baby’s parents. That’s when Ellison, 28, reportedly admitted to deputies that he had abused the child. No details were given about the abuse.
Ellison was charged with felony child abuse and booked into Harrison County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
