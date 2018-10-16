Security measure in place at Stone County SPCA

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -Still no leads or suspects in the two dog shootings at the Stone County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
The shootings happened within a two-week span, with both dogs being killed. The animal shelter is now taking extra security measures to make sure the animals on site are safe.
More fencing, lighting, security cameras, and better visibility is what's being done at the Stone County SPCA in the wake of those two dogs been shot and killed in September and October.
SPCA Director Katie Stonnington says no one knows why the dogs were shot or if there are any leads in the case. But she does know these added security measures will hopefully keep the animals safe and stop anyone from trying to do this again. She also says the security measures came from volunteer donations.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers,” Stonnington said. “One fellow volunteered to do security. We haven't utilized him, but we will if we need to. Another offered to put up security cameras and the wiring. Another said he will help putting up fences when the time comes.”
Stonnington also says their internet fundraising page has brought in more than $1,800.
