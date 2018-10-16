Ocean Springs first responders enjoy home-cooked lunch

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -Tuesday afternoon first responders, law enforcement officers and city workers in Ocean Springs were treated to an appreciation luncheon at a local church.
Fried chicken, fried fish and all the fixings were on the menu at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church as they hold their third annual law enforcement and first responders appreciation luncheon.
"We started about three years ago because, you know, the police was were getting so much flak, and they do so much,” said Cynthia Fisher. “So, we thought we would do something to show our appreciation to our first responders in Ocean Springs, and all over Jackson County because they do so much for us every day.”
It wasn’t only food these first responders and law enforcement officers enjoyed, but they were also able to draw for door prizes, and they also received personal thank you notes.
