Non-profit proposed new program to aid parolees

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi has pushed for prison reform in recent years, asking for more flexibility in sentencing for non-violent offenders. But there is a follow-up question to that. Do parolees have a place to go when they get out?
“Any given month, there are 300-700 male and female inmates who have been paroled but can’t get out because they don’t have anywhere to go,” said Dr. Gene Henderson, executive director of M.O.R.E.
But successfully keeping someone from returning to the prison system is more than just giving them a place to lay their head.
That’s where a non-profit known as M.O.R.E. wants to step in. It stands for Mississippi Offender Reentry Experience. They plan to connect parolees with housing, jobs, counseling, and training.
“Imagine getting off a bus, you’ve got 25 dollars, you just got out of prison, you’ve got to pay your parole officer $75 dollars a month and you don’t have a job.”
M.O.R.E.'s latest proposal sparked questions from lawmakers. They plan to rent currently unused state property to house up to 15 parolees. It’s this cottage at Oakley Youth Training Center.
“I want to be assured what’s going to be done to prevent interaction between the children and parolees," explained Rep. Mark Tullos. "To me, that’s the $1,000 question.”
DHS says the cottage is on the other side of a 12 foot fence from the young people. There are other maintenance needs at the youth center that could be helped by receiving rent on the building that would otherwise fall into disrepair if not used. Rep. Deborah Butler Dixon thinks more faith-based organizations should get involved in this type of effort.
“Living in the cottage is giving you a second chance, they get back in trouble and they may not get a second chance again," said Rep. Deborah Butler Dixon, chair of the House Youth and Family Affairs Committee. "So, if they would mess up on an opportunity for a second chance, I just feel sorry for them.”
The hope is that the cottage at Oakley in Raymond will be one of several facilities to help get parolees back on their feet and into the real world as productive citizens. There are four other facilities the non-profit plans to use in the same way.
