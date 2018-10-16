More volunteers headed to Florida to help Hurricane Michael victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -The outpouring of support from South Mississippians continues in the wake of Hurricane Michael. Another group is collecting supplies and planning to make enough trips as necessary to aid those in the Florida Panhandle.
“We’re going to start out by cooking 100 gallons of jambalaya. Then, we’re gonna switch over and start the catfish run,” said Tim Wold, Port Orleans Gulf Coast representative and former FEB Distributing CEO. “Then, we’ve got back up with cans of beans if we need to break into those. And we’ve got some cold beverages here from Port Orleans.”
Wold plans to pull a 20-foot trailer full of donated items to those still reeling in the post-Hurricane Michael world.
“We’re just the method of getting all of this down there,” he added. “The true work comes from the community and workers who donate. I’m just a facilitator that brings it down there.”
But while he’s down there Wold and others say they plan to help in whatever way they can, which is what many here on the Coast have been doing ever since Hurricane Michael roared ashore last week.
“It’s the work of the community, the businesses, and the work of everybody that supports it,” Wold added. “We’re going to ground zero in Port St. Joe in Mexico Beach, so we’ll be down in the midst of everything.”
