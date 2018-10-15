McComb man charged with 3 counts of homicide by vehicle in PA

HARRISBURG, PA (WDAM) - A Mississippi man is facing three counts of homicide by vehicle, among other charges, after causing a crash that killed three people and sent seven others to the hospital in Pennsylvania, according to ABC affiliate WHTM-TV.
The news outlet reports that Jack E. Satterfield III, of McComb, is charged with three counts each of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or personal injury, and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.
According to WHTM, Satterfield was behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler when he caused an 11-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg, PA on Friday night.
Satterfield reportedly told state police he had drank at least two beers and five double-shot margaritas before getting behind the wheel.
Police also reported Satterfield’s commercial driver’s license had been suspended.
According to police reports obtained by WHTM, Satterfield told police he saw slow moving traffic at the last minute and could not avoid slamming into other vehicles.
After the crash, Satterfield reportedly got out of his truck and ran to a nearby parking lot, where he watched the aftermath from a distance.
Zachary Lybrand, 24, Ethan VanBochoven, 22, and a 16-month-old girl were killed in the pileup, according to WHTM. Seven others involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Satterfield is being held without bond at the Dauphin County Prison in Harrisburg. He is expected to appear before a judge on Oct. 31.
