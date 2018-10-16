Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Pascagoula late Monday night.
It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Highway 90 near the intersection of Marie Street. That’s the road that runs next to the Waffle House near the Market Street intersection.
Police tell us they believe it was an accident. The driver who hit the man had reportedly just gotten off work and was headed eastbound on Highway 90. He immediately stopped and called for help after hitting the victim. No arrests have been made.
Police have not released the victim’s name yet pending notification of his family.
