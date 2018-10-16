LEADING OFF: Bregman stirs up ALCS, Grandal sits for Dodgers

Chris Sale is expected to rejoin Boston in time for Game 3 after an overnight stay in a hospital in Boston because of a stomach illness. Boston said it planned to wait until he rejoins the team in Houston before deciding when the lanky lefty will get back on the mound. Sale was released Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had gone because of a stomach illness after he pitched in the series opener at Fenway Park. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation and did not travel with the team to Houston.