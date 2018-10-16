129 guns found in home of S. Carolina police ambush suspect

This arrest photo made available by the Richland County, S.C., Jail, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, shows Seth Hopkins, who was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Authorities said Frederick Hopkins ambushed officers who were coming to his Florence home to question his son about a possible sex assault on a child. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the ambush. He was buried Monday. (Richland County Jail via AP) (AP)