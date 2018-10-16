Gulfport man convicted of killing one man, paralyzing another

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A jury deliberated for two hours last week before finding a Gulfport man guilty of shooting two men, killing one and leaving the other paralyzed from the waist down.
Shaquil Sands, 24, was convicted in the death of 23-year-old Richard Doby and the attempted murder of Dijon McCorckle. He is now facing up to life in prison.
Authorities say Sands admitted to shooting Doby and McCorckle on Feb. 27, 2016, at a home in the Crown Hills Estate neighborhood off Three Rivers Road.
According to testimony from McCorckle, he and Doby were invited to Sands' home. Once there, an argument broke out. McCorckle said the argument did not involve Sands but that he pushed his way into the matter and fired multiple shots as they were trying to leave.
Evidence presented at the four-day trial showed that Doby was found dead from a gunshot to the right collarbone that penetrated multiple vital organs before exiting on the left side of the body.
McCorckle, who was found lying in the street, was shot four times. Two of those shots were in the back, injuring his spinal cord and paralyzing him from the waist down. McCorckle testified at the trial, identifying Sands as the shooter.
According to the arrest affidavit issued in March 2016, Sands told investigators McCorckle was known to carry a gun and had made a threatening statement before heading toward the car where his gun was kept. Sands said he shot McCorckle and Doby to prevent McCorckle from getting the gun out of his car.
Sands' defense team tried to argue that the shooting fell under Mississippi's "castle doctrine law," saying he was justified in shooting the two men in self-defense since it was his own property. However, investigators from the sheriff's department countered that testimony, saying Sands initially told them that he was not there when the men were shot.
A ballistic expert also testified about a projectile that was found near Doby's body, saying that bullet came from the gun used to shoot both men. That gun was turned into authorities by Sands' mother two days after the shooting.
Sands is now facing between 20 and 40 years for the attempted murder charge, while the second-degree murder charge could put him behind bars from 20 years to life. His sentencing has been deferred until Dec. 10, 2018.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.