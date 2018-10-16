Gulfport City Council passes resolution requesting delay in Harrison County school bond

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Gulfport City Council unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Harrison County School District delay any planned construction until alternatives can be explored Tuesday.
A WLOX News Now reporter says the Biloxi City Council hasn’t gotten to the agenda item yet addressing the referendum.
The boundaries of the Harrison County School District include parts of Biloxi and Gulfport. If the $55 million bond passes on November 6, two new schools and upgrades to others will come shortly after.
Parents living in Biloxi and Gulfport have expressed support in favor of the bond.
The Harrison County School District is holding four public meetings leading up to the bond vote for residents to learn more.
The meeting schedule:
- Tuesday, October 23, 2018: West Harrison High School — 5:30 pm
- Wednesday, October 24, 2018: River Oaks Elementary — 5:30 pm
- Monday, October 29, 2018: Lyman Elementary School — 6:00 pm
- Thursday, November 1, 2018: D’Iberville High School — 6:00 pm
For more information on the school bond referendum, visit here.
