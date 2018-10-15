Flu shots for children now available at all county health departments

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Flu shots for kids are now available at all Mississippi State Department of Health county clinics.
The season flu shot is recommended for anyone age 6 months and up to prevent the flu.
“Last year an estimated 80,000 adults nationwide died from the flu, with 183 influenza deaths in children – three of which were in Mississippi,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We know that nationally, 80 percent of the pediatric deaths were in children who were not vaccinated against the flu. Flu vaccine is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death.”
Dr. Byers said that flu season in Mississippi usually peaks in January through March.
“We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity. Influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older,” he said.
Only those adults who are under-insured or uninsured and who meet certain high-risk criteria qualify for an adult flu vaccine at MSDH county health department clinics.
Flu shots for insured adults are now widely available through private physicians, pharmacies, and retail centers.
Those 18 and under who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive flu vaccination for $10. Insurance, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.
“Those particularly at risk for influenza complications include young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses. It is especially important for persons at high risk and those in close contact with them to be vaccinated to prevent the severe complications that can come with infection,” said Dr. Byers.
“Additionally, if you do get the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them,” said Dr. Byers. “When used for treatment, antiviral drugs can lessen symptoms, shorten the time you are sick, and prevent serious complications like pneumonia.”
To locate a county health department clinic in your area or for more information on flu, visit the MSDH website.
