Few showers today, drier air is around the corner

It’s another warm and muggy day! Highs will be back in the mid 80s, with a few showers possible. This is all thanks to a cold front that has stalled just to our north.
As this front very slowly moves southward, we’ll have a small drop in morning lows. It’s still going to feel muggy on Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 with isolated showers possible.
Finally, it looks like this front will push offshore by Wednesday evening. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the low 60s, and Thursday afternoon should be gorgeous with temperatures in the upper 70s.
Showers and storms will be back on Friday and Saturday ahead of our next cold front. While the 80s will be back on Friday and Saturday, we’ll cool down into the mid 70s on Sunday.
