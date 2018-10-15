Drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer.
Commissioner Dick Hall says this state averages over 3,000 deer-related crashes each year. He says those collisions can be costly as well as life threatening.
Deer season peaks from October through January. Drivers are being reminded, don’t veer for deer, wear seat belts, stay calm and drive smart to avoid crashes.
More safety tips from MDOT:
- Don’t veer for deer. If a deer runs in front of a moving car, remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, causing an even more serious accident.
- Deer are pack animals. Take extra caution for deer lingering around the same area.
- Remain vigilant when driving at dawn and dusk. About 20 percent of crashes occur in early morning, while more than half occur between 5 p.m. and midnight.
- Always buckle up for safety and drive at a safe speed.
- At night use high beams, when no traffic is approaching, to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road. Make sure both headlights and high beams are cleaned and aimed correctly.
