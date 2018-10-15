Drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer in Mississippi

More than 3,000 deer-related crashes in this state each year

By Maggie Wade | October 15, 2018 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 7:47 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for deer.

This deer runs along I-55 in Madison County in this file photo. (SOURCE: WLBT)
Commissioner Dick Hall says this state averages over 3,000 deer-related crashes each year. He says those collisions can be costly as well as life threatening.

Deer season peaks from October through January. Drivers are being reminded, don’t veer for deer, wear seat belts, stay calm and drive smart to avoid crashes.

More safety tips from MDOT:

  • Don’t veer for deer. If a deer runs in front of a  moving car, remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can cause drivers to  lose control of their vehicles, causing an even more serious accident.
  • Deer are pack animals. Take extra caution for deer  lingering around the same area. 
  • Remain vigilant when driving at dawn and dusk. About 20  percent of crashes occur in early morning, while more than half occur  between 5 p.m. and midnight.
  • Always buckle up for safety and drive at a safe speed.
  • At night use high beams, when no traffic is  approaching, to illuminate the eyes of deer near the road. Make sure both  headlights and high beams are cleaned and aimed correctly.   

