Can Pinterest succeed with slow-growth strategy?

This undated product image provided by Pinterest shows a new Pinterest "product pin." In another step toward revenue growth and to give users something they’ve been asking for, the company is announcing Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that it is making more of its “pins,” the photos and illustrations users post and save for inspiration, “shoppable.” While Pinterest already had such “buyable pins” where people could buy stuff, the company says these new “product pins” cover many more products and will be easier to find in search and in people’s own feeds. (Pinterest via AP) (AP)