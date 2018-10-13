Southern Miss falls to North Texas 30-7

DENTON, TX (WDAM) _ After hanging with Conference USA’s most potent offense for the better part of three quarters, the University of Southern Mississippi saw the dam finally burst over the final 20 minutes of Saturday afternoon’ game.
DeAndre Torrey scored three, second-half touchdowns, including a pair that fattened a slim 10-7 edge by the Mean Green to a more comfortable 16-point lead coming down the stretch as USM dropped a 30-7 decision at Apogee Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (2-3, 1-1 C-USA) lost for the third consecutive season to North Texas (6-1, 3-1), which became bowl eligible with the victory.
USM’s defense played tough before giving way at the end of the third quarter, as North Texas finished with 457 yard total offense.
The Golden Eagles moved the ball between the 20-yard lines, amassing 367 yards total offense.
But USM could not put points on the scoreboard, finishing with its fewest since a 49-0 shutout at Mississippi State University to open the 2014 season.
USM quarterback Jack Abraham completed 29-of-42 passes for 367 yards, his third game of the season with at least 350 yards. He hooked up with Quez Watkins for a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The duo has connected seven times this season and have a touchdown play in all five of USM’s games.
But that was the extent of the Golden Eagles’ offense. Trevinsky Mosley rushed for a career-high 73 yards, but lost a fumble inside the Mean Green red zone early in the third quarter with the game still undecided.
Abraham was intercepted once and sacked four times.
Receiver Jordan Mitchell caught a career-high 12 passes for a personal-best 135 yards, and Watkins reached the 100-yard mark for the second time this season on seven catches. Tim Jones also had a career-high seven catches for a personal-best 69 yards.
USM kept North Texas quarterback Mason Fine in relative check. Fine, who came into Saturday averaging 319 yards passing a game, completed 24-of-38 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Guyton caught seven passes for 124 yards. Torrey netted 95 yards on 17 carries, with all but one yard coming in the second half.
The Golden Eagles return home at 6 p.m. Saturday, welcoming the University of Texas-San Antonio to M.M. Roberts Stadium for homecoming.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.