PRCC grab first win of 2018 season

The passing attack came alive in the second half as Cooper Callis (Jackson; Jackson, Missouri) rotated into the game for Tavis Williams (Gulfport; Harrison Central) and completed 9 of 12 passes for 170 yards and two scores. His first touchdown strike was a quick pass to the right side. K. J. Breland (Brooklyn; Forrest County AHS) spun off a defender and sprinted 49 yards untouched down the PRCC sideline for a 28-9 advantage.