JSU tops Valley in Homecoming win

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State won their first homecoming game since 2015. A weight coach Tony Hughes and the tigers now have off their shoulders.
JSU came into this game against Mississippi Valley on a roll offensively. In the past three games the tigers have score 20 points or more, something coach Hughes credits the teams maturity and growth over the past two seasons.
“In the past since I’ve been here we’ve lost a lot of close games that you know were very very emotionally straining to our football team, and our football program. But now, you know just like losing is contagious, winning is contagious. So we’ve got to learn how to handle success now. We’ve learned how to handle adversity, now can we handle success,” said Hughes.
Quarterback Jarrad Hayes has been the starter for the tiger over two games, and is a part of JSU’s success. He and the offense came together and “aired” out anything that they thought was holding them back. After that meeting, they beat the Delta Devils.
“Putting everything aside, and coming together, you know and try to grow together as a team. Basically just loving each other, we had a lot of distractions at first. You know thing that with our team on offense that was kind of you know, just put thing aside. And basically love, we’re just out there having fun, and coming together as a team, so that’s, I would say the difference,” said Hayes.
Hayes was key in the win over Valley. He had 129 yards passing and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.
JSU’s defense also helped, they only allowed a touchdown in the game.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.