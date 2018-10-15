It’s pumpkin picking season at Middleton Farms

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Pumpkin, jack-o-lantern or gourd? Whatever you call it, it’s pumpkin picking season! Middleton Farms is hosting is fourth annual Pumpkin Patch this month. It’s all the rage with kids.
“I liked the pony rides,” said Lizzie Wilson.
“We all got really big pumpkins,” added Chris Cloud.
“The zipline." That was Bailey Hicks' favorite thing. As far as her pumpkin, “Paint it, a vampire.”
This is the fourth year for the pumpkin patch event. April, Kerra and Becky, and a few others, own the property.
“We had requests from parents that were here on field trips to bring their families back on the weekends and so the pumpkin patch started," said Kerra Middleton.
“We will be open, our facility here, six years coming February. And then the dairy in December, we will celebrate our 70th anniversary," said April Middleton.
Seven decades in business with a family atmosphere.
“My husband and I, our kids grew up here. Our grandkids are growing up here and we love to see families come out and have fun and just be a family," said Becky Middleton.
That passion for family is what led the Middleton’s to continue the pumpkin patch, knowing hundreds of kids will walk the grounds, they threw in a little jack-o-lantern education. “How a pumpkin grows.”
With the scenery, it’s hard not to pose for a photo. Families lined their little ones up next to larger than life pumpkins, snapping a picture they’ll share this fall season.
Middleton Farms will host one more Pumpkin Patch event this year. It’s Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Kids under two get in free.
