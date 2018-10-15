Hit & miss storms will return today

While our weekend was completely dry, rain chances are on the rise today. A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but more showers and storms will fire off this afternoon. This is thanks to a cold front moving in from the north. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.
Some showers and storms will continue into Tuesday morning with lows in the low 70s. We’ll have a few more storms in the afternoon, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
This cold front won’t completely pass through until Wednesday morning. Once it does, much drier air will move through South Mississippi. Rain chances will remain slim Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80.
