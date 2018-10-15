Well-known Gulf Coast attorney on life support after being assaulted in confrontation

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Attorney Harvey Barton says Earl Denham is on life support and in critical condition after an assault that happened on October 10. Harvey says it does not look good and surgery is not an option.
Jackson County deputies are investigating the case after a deputy was dispatched to Bridgewater Apartments after a report came in to the sheriff’s department.
An investigative report says a deputy met with Earl Denham and Chasity Barnett after a confrontation led to Denham being assaulted. According to the report, Denham and Barnett were sitting on the porch on the back patio at the apartment when Samuel Hasley walked up and started a confrontation with Denham.
Denham told deputies Hasley was intoxicated. According to Denham, Hasley was upset because Barnett had ended their relationship and is now dating Denham. The report says Hasley and Barnett were previously boyfriend and girlfriend.
Reportedly, Hasley leaned over the railing of the patio and struck Denham in the face causing swelling over his left eye. According to reports, Hasley left the scene in his black Jeep after Barnett told him she was calling the police.
Denham denied medical attention after asked by a deputy. Both Denham and Barnett were advised to get a restraining order on Hasley after the incident.
Denham told deputies he was going to file charges against Hasley at the Justice Court, but at this time Sheriff Mike Ezell says no charges have been filed.
Denham is widely known as one of the attorneys who represented 200 retirees against the Singing River Health System pension settlement.
