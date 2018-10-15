Former USM standout sets Falcons’ rookie record

Smith makes Atlanta mark by scoring in 3rd consecutive game

October 14, 2018 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 2:40 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Former University of Southern Mississippi standout Ito Smith entered the Atlanta Falcons’ record book Sunday.

Smith became the first rookie in franchise history to score a touchdown in three consecutive games, bouncing through the left side on a 14-yard scoring run in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons (2-4) held on for a 34-29 victory over the Bucs (2-3) in the National Football Conference South Division showdown.

Smith was a fourth-round selection in this spring’s NFL draft, and stepped into the running back rotation with Tevin Coleman with Devonta Freeman banged up.

