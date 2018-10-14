Do the ‘Floss’: This Ohio State University Marching Band’s performance is must-see!

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State University’s marching band is continuing to perform some of the most intricate and flashiest performances seen in college. Saturday’s halftime show was no exception.
The marching band “cut loose” with a rendition of the popular “Floss” dance during the home game against Minnesota.
Social media personality “The Backpack Kid” is credited with creating the viral dance move. He stole the show during a Saturday Night Live performance.
Not bad, OSU Marching Band. Not bad.
The performance also featured music from Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.
USA Today recently ranked the OSU Marching Band the second-best in the country.
