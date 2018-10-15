DMV stations closing for one day due to training

Driver's license bureaus across South Mississippi, including this one in Jackson County, will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 17, due to employee training.
By Lindsay Knowles | October 15, 2018 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:09 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you are needing to get your driver’s license renewed or have a state ID made this week, you will need to go on a day other than Wednesday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 14 DMV stations in the southern part of the state will be closed for employee training on Oct. 17.

[ Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety: Driver Information ]

Locations that will be closed include:

Kiln:

16603 Hwy 603

Biloxi:

16741 Hwy 67

Gulfport:

12188 Hwy 49 - Rayburn Plaza

Gautier:

7886 Hwy 57

Picayune:

917 Goodyear Blvd

Lucedale:

7012 Hwy 198 East

Hattiesburg:

163 Turtle Creek Dr., Suite 80

36 J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive

Laurel:

134 N. 12th Ave.

Waynesboro:

1100 Cedar Street

Brookhaven:

160 Highway 84 East

Natchez:

724 Highway 61 North

Summit:

708 Laurel Street

Tylertown:

707 Union Road

