DMV stations closing for one day due to training

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you are needing to get your driver’s license renewed or have a state ID made this week, you will need to go on a day other than Wednesday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says 14 DMV stations in the southern part of the state will be closed for employee training on Oct. 17.
Locations that will be closed include:
Kiln:
16603 Hwy 603
Biloxi:
16741 Hwy 67
Gulfport:
12188 Hwy 49 - Rayburn Plaza
Gautier:
7886 Hwy 57
Picayune:
917 Goodyear Blvd
Lucedale:
7012 Hwy 198 East
Hattiesburg:
163 Turtle Creek Dr., Suite 80
36 J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive
Laurel:
134 N. 12th Ave.
Waynesboro:
1100 Cedar Street
Brookhaven:
160 Highway 84 East
Natchez:
724 Highway 61 North
Summit:
708 Laurel Street
Tylertown:
707 Union Road
