WLOX Editorial: Celebrating our Navy & its 243rd Birthday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - This weekend, the United States Navy passed another milestone. The Navy celebrated its 243rd Birthday. Our Navy is tops in the world, able to literally project force from the U.S., to the Pacific, the Mediterranean, and the Indian Ocean. Established in 1775, the Navy has helped forge the American way of life.
South Mississippi has close ties with the Navy as Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula continues to build Navy ships. The Navy maintains a Seabee base in Gulfport.
We are proud of our connections with the Navy and thank all active, reserve and retired Navy for your service on this 243rd Birthday. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
