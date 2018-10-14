West Harrison rose bowl

File photo of West Harrison Hurricane Band getting ready to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017. (Photo Source: WLOX)
October 14, 2018 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 2:49 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - West Harrison High School’s marching band has another chance to represent South Mississippi on a national state in 2020.

The band was selected to perform in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2020 before the Rose Bowl game.

This is not the first time West Harrison High School marching band has represented South Mississippi in a major parade. The marching band performed in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2017. It was the first school in the Harrison County School District to participate in the Macy’s Parade

