A hint of summer returns today

Our Sunday started off in the 60s and 70s with a bit more humidity. We’ll notice a muggy feel to the air today with highs in the mid 80s thanks to southerly winds off the Gulf. Once again, there are no showers and storms expected.
A few clouds will pass through tonight, and lows will be in the low 70s on Monday morning.
Some showers can’t be ruled out on Monday morning, but scattered showers and storms will arrive mainly during Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 80s. As this cold front tries to move in from the north, a few more showers and storms will move through on Tuesday morning and afternoon.
The front will completely pass through us by Wednesday, bringing us drier air. Rain chances are looking slim through Thursday with highs near 80s.
