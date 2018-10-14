Goodwill opens new Long Beach location

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach’s new retail store is the latest addition to a growing shopping center.
A Goodwill store and donation center opened in Long Beach last Friday. More than 150 people waited in a line wrapped around the plaza for the store’s grand opening.
It’s the latest addition to the Crossing Shopping Center since Crunch Fitness opened last June. Business was booming on the first day as people filed into the store, ready to shop.
Customers were treated to free hot dogs, drinks and a 50 percent off sale.
The large turnout was a good sign for Goodwill’s leaders like Richmond Vincent, who hopes the store will continue to boost Long Beach’s economy.
“This store runs on the donations from this community so all the the donations that are brought to this store are sold out of this store, and all the venue generated stays right here in South Mississippi," said Vincent, who serves as the president and CEO of Goodwill South Mississippi.
Vincent says the opening of this Goodwill store created 25 new jobs.
