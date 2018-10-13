Volunteers string bras across the river for breast cancer awareness

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - As soon as daylight appeared on the horizon of the Escatawpa River, volunteers began stringing decorated bras on the Moss Point bridge.
“The color pink means strong women uniting against breast cancer, uniting against breast cancer,” said Moss Point Mayor Mario King.
For eight years now, breast cancer survivors and the people they call their support system have been meeting up on this bridge one Saturday morning each October.
“Oh my god. Their spirits are amazing,” said “Tootie,” a woman who has been volunteering with at the event since it began nearly a decade ago.
Considering the toll cancer takes on the body and the way it effects the people in your life, it’s always good to get together and focus on something positive, like putting an end to the disease.
“I couldn’t imagine going through something like that and having their spirits.” said Tootie.
This year, some people wanted to use this opportunity to bring a few male survivors out to show that breast cancer doesn’t overlook a person’s biological identity.
“While there are far less cases, it’s still important that men are aware and are involved in understanding what breast cancer can do to them as well,” said King.
Some men may look at all of the pink ribbons and clothing and think pink may be a soft color, but it takes strength to wear it with pride.
“It has nothing to do with masculinity. It’s humanity," said Carol Vice, who came to support her brother-in-law, a breast cancer survivor.
And children were right in the middle of all of the action too.
“It’s important to expose your kids to early screening and the importance of those types of things, so that’s what we’ve been doing, and we want to continue to educate our kids,” said King holding his daughter.
The people who organize this event and the people who come each year to participate say that raising awareness and fighting cancer is a team effort. This team will continue to do whatever it takes to win.
