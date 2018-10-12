“Thee Revolution”: JSU homecoming parade, football game happening this weekend

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State University homecoming events have been taking place since Sunday, October 7, and will conclude on Saturday, October 13. Their theme for this year is “Thee Revolution.”
The homecoming parade will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the football game against Mississippi Valley State University will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on October 13.
CLICK HERE for homecoming rules and regulations. If you are interested in participating, you can submit an online application.
For more information, call 601-979-1179 or 601-979-2241.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.