St. James Catholic hosts annual fall festival

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The summer-like weather didn’t stop the fun at the annual St. James Fall Festival.
People came out to enjoy food, fun, games, bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and even a haunted house. The event raised money for the St. James church and school. Organizers said the Cruisin' the Coast crowd helped make this year one of its best yet.
“Its just a perfect weekend, perfect time of the year,” said fall festival chairman Justin Skinner. “And we get a whole lot of the Cruisin' traffic. You know, they’re coming through. they see all the excitement, they see the fun the games, all those things. You know, Cruisin helps the entire coast, we all know that, so just trying to make it big.”
This was the 46th year for the festival.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.