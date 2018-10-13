Harrison County hosts hazardous waste collection day

HARRISON CO., MS (WLOX) - People lined up at the Harrison County Road Department on Saturday to go green while cleaning house.
The Harrison County Beautification Commission hosted its Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day. People brought car loads of old paint, batteries, tires and other items too dangerous to throw away.
The event is sponsored by Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Those who came out said they appreciate the event.
“I always come here all the time. I bring tires out here every now and then. I ain’t got to worry about taking it nowhere else, just come out here and drop it off and go ahead about my business,” said Gary Plummer.
The event is held the second Saturday of every month. Updates and a list of acceptable items are posted on the Beautification Commission’s Facebook or website.
