HAPPENING TODAY: Coast mayor collecting signatures to legalize marijuana in MS

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson is hosting an event Saturday to collect signatures for the Medical Marijuana 2020 campaign.
In order for the initiative to appear on the November 2020 ballot, more than 86,000 registered voters in Mississippi must signpetitions in favor of the initiative.
If enacted by the voters in the 2020 general election, this amendment to the Mississippi Constitution will create a legal process for physicians in Mississippi to certify the use of medical marijuana for patients with debilitating medical conditions and for those patients to obtain medical marijuana from licensed facilities regulated by the Mississippi Department of Health.
Mayor Dobson has been very open about his support for the legalization of marijuana. In June 2017, Dobson made waves on social media when he made a post pushing for legalization.
"States that have legalized medical marijuana have seen a reduction in opiate overdoses. I think it's necessary to give people options in healthcare," Dobson said in an interview with WLOX at the time. "I think we should be reducing the government's role in healthcare and allowing sick people, people with PTSD and cancer patients, the ability to have the medicine that they see as the best option."
The signature gathering event is happening Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, located at 1600 Government Street in Ocean Springs. People are encouraged to bring donations of bottled water to be donated to those affected by Hurricane Michael.
For more information on the Medical Marijuana 2020 initiative, click HERE. We will have more on the mayor's signature collection event and his stance on legalization coming up tonight on WLOX.
