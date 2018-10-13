Gulfport beats Harrison Central, stays undefeated in 4-6A to highlight week nine action

Over in Lee / Triplett Stadium, Long Beach (2-6, 0-4) came roaring out the gates, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. However, it was all Picayune from there, as the Maroon Tide (6-2, 4-0) dominate the Bearcats 57-7 to stay perfect in Region 4-5A play. Thanks to standout performances by Jortin Raine and Kade Turnage, the Maroon Tide backfield turned in four rushing touchdowns before the second quarter even ended.