Gulfport beats Harrison Central, stays undefeated in 4-6A to highlight week nine action

In a clash of two teams with perfect district records, the reigning 4-6A Champions held on to their title.
Behind three passing touchdowns from T.Q. Newsome and an opportunistic defense, Gulfport (7-1, 4-0) snapped Harrison Central’s six-game winning streak with a decisive 42-21 victory. The Admirals forced five turnovers in the win, including multiple interceptions by Zae Crain, to hand the Red Rebels (6-2, 3-1) their first district loss of the season.
D’Iberville (5-2, 3-1) and Ocean Springs (5-3, 3-1) both moved into a three-way for second place in the district with home victories. The Warriors outlasted Hancock (2-6, 0-4) 49-28 while the Greyhounds took care of business against Pascagoula (1-7, 0-4) 35-7.
In essentially a must-win situation for both teams to keep their playoff hopes alive, St. Martin (5-3, 2-2) pulled away in the second half, beating Biloxi 41-23. The Indians fall to 3-5 (1-3) on the year.
George County (2-7, 1-3) couldn’t get anything going at Pearl, falling on the road to the Pirates 41-0.
Another week, another win for East Central.
The Hornets (7-0, 3-0) pitch their third shutout of the season, blanking St. Stanislaus 16-0 to stay undefeated on the year. Dylan Grinsteinner and Cameron Gray both contributed rushing touchdowns in the victory, handing the Rock-A-Chaws (3-5, 2-1) their first district loss of the season.
Stone (2-5, 2-2) pulled off one of the more surprising victories on the Coast Friday night, knocking off Gautier (5-2, 2-2) to the tune of a 28-15 victory.
It was a sloppy, turnover-filled win, but Moss Point (3-6, 2-1) knows it counts in the win column all the same either way. The Tigers go on the road and shut out Pass Christian (1-7, 0-3) 14-0.
Over in Lee / Triplett Stadium, Long Beach (2-6, 0-4) came roaring out the gates, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. However, it was all Picayune from there, as the Maroon Tide (6-2, 4-0) dominate the Bearcats 57-7 to stay perfect in Region 4-5A play. Thanks to standout performances by Jortin Raine and Kade Turnage, the Maroon Tide backfield turned in four rushing touchdowns before the second quarter even ended.
Speaking of Picayune, Poplarville (7-1, 3-0) has rolled off seven-straight victories since their season-opening loss to the Maroon Tide, holding off Sumrall 26-14.
Resurrection (6-2, 3-1) scored early and often Friday night, dominating Mount Olive 44-6. Eagles wide receiver Javid Shadwick turned in the WLOX Play of the Night with an impressive tip-toe catch in the end zone off a 40-yard pass from Jacob Galle.
St. Patrick (3-5, 0-3) couldn’t get anything going against Perry Central, falling to the Bulldogs 46-0.
