Feeling like fall today, but feeling more like summer tomorrow

It felt great this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s! The best part is that the humidity is going to remain in check today. We can expect quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
However, it won’t be quite as comfortable tonight. With winds picking up off the Gulf, it’s going to be more humid with lows in the upper 60s for Sunday morning.
More sunshine is expected on Sunday, but it will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will start to move in to our north on Monday, sparking some showers and storms. We’ll see highs peak in the upper 80s. More showers and storms are expected on Tuesday, but we’ll cool down into the low 80s. After the front completely passes, we’ll cool down near 80 for the rest of the week.
