Book, Boykin bailout No. 5 Notre Dame in 19-14 win vs Pitt

Notre Dame: The Irish trailed for the first times after the first quarter (7-0), at halftime (7-6) and after three quarters (14-12), and they were their own worst enemy. Notre Dame allowed three sacks and had just 53 yards rushing in the first three quarters after averaging 195.7 per game. Williams, who averaged 169.5 yards in his first games since a four-game suspension, had one yard at halftime and 13 yards on eight rushes after three quarters.