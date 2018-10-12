City of Waveland under a boil water notice

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - The entire city of Waveland is under a boil water notice Friday night after a large water main on U.S. 90 broke around 4:15 p.m.
The break happened as crews were working to move the water line for an road project when the 20-year-old water line broke, causing a loss of pressure in the city water system.
City officials said whenever that happens, water can become contaminated, so residents and business must boil any water used for cooking or drinking.
It will take crews three to four hours to replace the 12-inch water line. In the meantime, people will likely have low water pressure.
Even after the pressure is restored the boil order remains in place until further notice.
