Gulfport man pleads guilty to sexual battery

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the district attorney.
DA Joel Smith said Friday that Tommie Shannon, 55, will serve his sentence day for day without possibility of parole due to the nature of the crime.
The conviction came from a May 4, 2015, arrest by Gulfport police after the mother of the victim reported that Shannon, a family friend, had sexually assault her daughter the evening before. During the investigation, Shannon confessed to the crime.
During the sentencing hearing, ADA Patti Simpson read a letter to the court that the victim had written. The victim directed her comments to Shannon and wrote “(f)or the past three years I have lived in constant fear of turning corners and seeing your face ... You broke my trust and assaulted me ... But I am still standing and I’m here to let you know I conquered and overcame.”
Before announcing his sentence, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt said to the defendant that “(I) can’t comprehend how someone could do this to a minor, at least someone with a moral compass. It’s incomprehensible to me."
Once released, Shannon must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
“I am extremely proud of the victim and her family for coming forward and holding the defendant accountable for his actions," Smith said. “Hopefully the sentence handed down by the court will assist in the healing process and ensure the defendant is no longer able to harm other minors.”
